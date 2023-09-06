I have been a Wisconsin football season ticket holder for over 30 years. I attended Saturday's UW football game anticipating a great afternoon of college football. What I experienced was horrible.

The constant pounding in my ears from the pumped-up volume of the music from the stadium speakers was deafening. The volume was so high:

I had to yell to talk to my wife beside me.

We could not hear the public address announcer.

We could not hear the referee when he explained a penalty.

We could feel the vibrations off the stadium walls.

The decibel level seemed dangerous. I saw some people covering their ears. Even students commented on it. In addition, the pounding music took away from hearing the UW Band play during the game.

The music played all the way up to when the Buffalo quarterback was about to snap the ball. It showed poor sportsmanship. The noise on the field should come from the crowd, not from an amped-up speaker system.

If this continues, my wife and I will be giving up our season tickets, which makes us very sad.

It’s interesting that this is happening when season ticket sales have declined. We heard UW was going to create a “game experience” to bring more people to the game. What happened Saturday will do the opposite.

I hope the athletic department will take corrective action.

Bill Schultz, Madison