Pot prohibition divides our state -- Robby Ree

Dividing communities and families, preventing medical treatment options, and taking away safe alternatives to dangerous legal drugs -- that's what the prohibition of marijuana is. It's time we dismantle our judgments and embrace the safer option to legalize.
The prohibition of marijuana has racist roots in "reefer madness," and no substantial scientific reasoning justifies making marijuana illicit. People all over are using marijuana for medical conditions.
The prohibition of marijuana has been nothing short of self-destruction to our state. Dozens of states and many countries have taken better paths. It's about time we start embracing the growth of a better future. Because right now, we are just dividing ourselves in so many ways.
Robby Ree, Stoughton