Pot makes roads more dangerous -- Pete Papageorge

In response to last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "167 million reasons for legal pot," I can think of 5.8 million reasons we do not need marijuana legal in our state.

The lives of every Wisconsin resident will be in jeopardy with marijuana being legal. Our roads cannot sustain drunken drivers much -- now add drivers high on drugs? Give me a break.

Where I work, the company would be forced to conduct massive routine drug screenings because we cannot have employees operating machinery or even driving a forklift under the influence this drug.

This is reckless and dangerous for society. If liberals want that precious $167 million, they can cut the budget and remove spending. It's that simple.

Drugs are not the answer to fixing budget issues. From smoking weed to ruining our natural environment with solar and wind farms, liberals simply hate our environment.

Pete Papageorge, Oshkosh