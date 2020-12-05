Pot can make state more prosperous -- Mario Canacasco

The time is now to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin.

The true winner in the Nov. 3 election seemed to be pot. Voters made it legal in states such as Arizona, Montana and others. So when will Wisconsin step up to the plate? The legalization of pot in Wisconsin stands to only reap benefits.

Farmers, for instance, who have taken heavy losses this year, would only gain from the legalization of pot. Pot is a whole new crop and a whole new source of income. The cultivation of pot could even bring more young people to the agricultural sector, which has slowly been dying off in recent years.

Environmentally, marijuana cultivation would bring benefits to the fight against climate change. Hemp, a relative of the marijuana plant, can be used to make cloth, fuel, paper and even plastic, cutting out the need for heavy pollutants.

As the economic effects of COVID-19 linger and the future remains wary, the legalization of pot can bring Wisconsin a new economic boom and can make our future as a state more prosperous for all.

Mario Canacasco, Madison