Postal workers are rural lifeline -- Larry Hess

Being a postal worker today is a challenge. COVID is thinning their ranks, and the postmaster general should be demoted to private.

Growing up on a dirt-poor farm miles from town, the mail carriers were our window to the world. They brought the newspaper a day late and the much-awaited Sears and Montgomery Ward catalogs. There was of course a limit on what we could get, but no limit on wishing.

The carriers brought Life Magazine, Successful Farmer and Hoard’s Dairyman, which opened our eyes to Wisconsin and the world. Blizzards and dust storms blew across the prairie and even a tornado. Yet we would stand by the window, and the postman never failed.

Parents with stars in their windows were waiting for letters from sons who were fighting the war. Girlfriends were waiting for a letter from the young man they hoped to marry. I still have a letter my aunt received informing her that her husband had been wounded in France and later died.

With the challenges the U.S. Postal Service is facing, I want to thank the men and women of the service for making the United States a better place to live. This should be one issue where we can stand united.

Larry Hess, Madison