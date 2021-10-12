Postal Service is being punished -- Ali Bram

The U.S. Postal Service announced its new delivery times. Going forward, a four-day delivery time is the standard for distances of 931 miles, and a five-day time is standard for distances of more than 1,908 miles.

Evidently, the nearly bankrupt Postal Service has reverted to the Pony Express. This is one more blatant attempt at dismantling the Postal Service by Louis DeJoy, the postmaster general chosen by former President Donald Trump.

The GOP desire to hand over postal delivery to private companies follows DeJoy’s closure of post offices and elimination of many mail boxes.

Taxpayers won’t benefit if the Postal Service is dismantled. It's in deep financial trouble because, unlike other government agencies, it doesn't receive taxpayer funding and can’t set its own prices.

Consumers won’t benefit greatly, either. Privatization of mail service means there would be no federal law mandating standardization, accountability and mail security. The likelihood of having convenient mail drop-off sites and daily home and business delivery -- or any service at all -- in small communities is almost nil.