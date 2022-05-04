 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Post prom event was safe success -- Barb Loeffler-Hartl

Beaver Dam High School students and their guests were invited to attend a post-prom event April 23 from 11 p.m. until 1 a.m. at the city's high school.

Participants enjoyed dancing and socializing with pizza as part of an alcohol and drug abuse prevention program. Thanks to the many area businesses the generously donated prizes for the event. 

Thanks also to the school administrators and other staff for their help in making sure the evening was safe for all students who attended. Thanks to the parents, staff and community members who donated their their time to chaperone.

Barb Loeffler-Hartl, Beaver Dam

