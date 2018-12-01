As a UW-La Crosse alumnus, I support Chancellor Joe Gow’s decision to invite Nina Hartley to speak. It demonstrated the profound power of speech in a democracy, and was a worthy campus event.
Other university leaders can rightly be criticized for inviting members of hate groups during similar free speech week events. These groups use free speech to spread destructive bigotry and recruit members.
Hartley was not recruiting sex workers, nor was Chancellor Gow normalizing her profession by inviting her. Instead, the intent is consistent with the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families’ new campaign, “WI, we need to talk,” which promotes awareness of Wisconsin’s youth sex trafficking problem.
Providing a platform for sex workers to speak about their experiences can help researchers and policymakers confront misgivings about legal sex work as we attempt to curb the horrific consequences of outlawed prostitution.
So I admire Chancellor Gow for his use of free speech week to shed a light on sex workers. This population is outcast from the mainstream, and is vital to helping Wisconsin tackle youth sex trafficking.
Gow’s decision reflects the principles of the Wisconsin Idea. University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross’s condemnation may only further stigmatize a marginalized group and secure UW System funding from a conservative Legislature.
Tim Lopez, Madison