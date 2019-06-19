Everyone should be troubled by Tuesday's story "Population forecast: 9.7 billion by 2050."
Climate change, wholesale extinction of animal and plant species, unsustainable resource extraction, permanent degradation of the natural world and mass emigration driven by violence and poverty -- these are mere symptoms of the fundamental crisis.
Our planet might be able to endure 2 billion or 3 billion humans, given modern civilization's rate of consumption. But the current 7.7 billion, or the projected 10 billion or 11 billion? No way.
As any ecologist will tell us, we are confronted with an extremely unpalatable yet inescapable dilemma: Either we significantly reduce our population, or we consign future generations to a world of barely imaginable squalor and misery.
Those who hope that science and technology will enable the Earth to sustain 11 billion lives worth living are indulging in magical thinking.
John Newman, Madison