I would like to take this opportunity of behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 987 to thank the people of Baraboo and the surrounding areas for their generous donations during our Veterans Poppy Program.

Proceeds from this project are used to benefit the VFW and to provide funds for veterans assistance programs.

I would also like to thank Walmart for providing our post the opportunity and locations to distribute our poppies at its Baraboo location.

Than you again for your continued support.

Richard Evans, Prairie du Sac, VFW Post 987