Pollution will make pandemic worse -- Dr. Claire Gervais
0 comments

Pollution will make pandemic worse -- Dr. Claire Gervais

  • 0

The COVID-19 pandemic is a public health crisis that has severely tested our public health system. Now the Environmental Protection Agency has set a policy to significantly relax environmental rules for businesses to report on air pollution, water pollution and hazardous waste.  

The Wisconsin Environmental Health Network is very concerned about our most vulnerable citizens. Those with asthma and other chronic diseases not only have to worry about contracting a deadly disease, but they also face the devastating impact of increased pollution. Petrochemical plants in Wisconsin are most concentrated near Milwaukee, disproportionally affecting communities of color. This is also where most of the COVID-19 cases are concentrated.  

We not only have an unprecedented public health crisis, but now we have an unprecedented relaxation of rules for our major polluters at a time when the public health watchdogs are focused on the urgent threat of the virus. The environment and public health are linked in many ways, with lessons to be learned by our current crisis. Now is especially not the time to further put citizens at risk.

Dr. Claire Gervais, Madison, president, Wisconsin Environmental Health Network 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics