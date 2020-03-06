Pollution threatens nation's economy -- Tim Melin

The economy is always used to justify decisions made by our leaders. Some of these decisions affect us all and make no sense.
Take for instance the issue of drinking water. Factory animal farming has made groundwater undrinkable in many areas of the state. Yet lawmakers refuse to do anything significant about it because of the economic implications. That's a lot of bull (pardon the pun).
Factory farm corporations donate lots of money to politicians so that these corporations can poison our drinking water with animal waste. It sounds more like war against us all than a boost for the economy.
Another example is the F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison. The Chamber of Commerce and even liberal U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, think it's great for the local economy. Really? It's worth having bomb-delivering planes burning fuel and producing noise to keep a few jobs?
We live in scary times. Our climate is changing at unprecedented speed. We continue to add more carbon dioxide to the atmosphere to keep our economy going. The economy is killing biodiversity and will cause a collapse of all that sustains us. If we continue our path, there will be no economy.
Tim Melin, Verona