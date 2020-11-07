Pollster have blown another election -- Roger Johnson

Once again, the so-called, self-proclaimed political "experts" -- the pollsters -- struck out more times than a Milwaukee Brewer in a playoff game.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton relied on them (and ignored Wisconsin) only to lose to the Donald. Now, Joe Biden's projected 8- to 10-point massive victory suddenly disappeared on Election Day -- faster than Clinton's Benghazi emails. Now the pollsters are dreaming up more excuses than Donald Trump ever could.
If today "political experts" were advising Caesar, they would have told him, "No worries, Julius. Brutus just wants to see you in the Senate chambers."
Weathermen have nothing to fear -- their predictions are much more accurate. Today's pollsters? An Amtrak schedule is about as reliable.
Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac
