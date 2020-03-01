Polls may have outlived usefulness -- R.K. (Bernie) Rhodes

As elections approach, we will be inundated with a swarm of political ads, know-it-all pundits, and pollsters seeking to tell us what should happen in the election. Take it all in with a grain of salt.
The more frequently polls are repeated and analyzed, the more likely they are being used to influence voters.
Furthermore, if poll sampling trends fails to match the larger Election Day turnout, then they could be wrong and potentially dangerous. Seemingly safe predicted margins of victory may make some voters so complacent they don’t even bother to show up and vote.
One needs to look no further than the 2016 presidential election and the Brexit vote to see that this happened. Then as the count came in, the pundits and pollsters were caught off guard.
The other problem with polls is that, as voters become tired of all the noise, they have little reason to participate or alternatively may even intentionally lie to the pollsters to slant the results in their favored direction. Polling used to be a useful tool, but that time may have passed.
R.K. (Bernie) Rhodes, Madison