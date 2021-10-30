 Skip to main content

Polls don't matter, electoral votes do -- Ken Richardson
Polls don't matter, electoral votes do -- Ken Richardson

Michael Hiltzik’s poll-driven column in the Oct. 17 State Journal, "America is not facing a civil war," ignores that electoral votes -- not public opinion polls -- determine political power in America.

GOP-dominated states are busy gerrymandering to help white candidates, while handcuffing non-white voters with various restrictions. These schemes hope to hijack the electoral votes in the 2022 and 2024 elections.

In 2016, the GOP lost the popular vote for president by 2.8 million but somehow managed to win the electoral vote. In 2020, Joe Biden won the popular vote by around 7 million and a larger electoral vote than 2016.

Let’s not have articles such as Hiltzik’s lull us to sleep. We must fight, vigorously, in a united effort to save our democracy. The alternative is more damaging than Jan. 6.

To paraphrase one of Lincoln’s quotes: “A house (or political party) divided against itself cannot stand (or prevail).”

Democrats must prevail to save democracy and freedom for our children and ourselves.

Ken Richardson, Madison

