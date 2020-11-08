Poll workers swear oath to be fair -- Patrick McCutcheon

Anyone who has ever worked at the polls should be incensed by claims of fraud and corruption.
Poll workers aren't asked about their political party when they sign up in Wisconsin. That's because poll workers aren’t allowed to discuss politics while working. You have no idea what the political leanings are of the person next to you.
As poll workers, we treat everyone who comes before us in a fair and equitable way. Likewise, the process we go through with absentee ballots is the same for every ballot submitted. No bias for one party over the other is ever shown. We take an oath, and we take that oath seriously.
It’s one thing to hear this rhetoric from President Donald Trump. But to hear it from local officials such as state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is doubly disturbing. These two clearly know we don't have fraud. But because they want to stay in good graces with the person who is driving their party, they spew things they know to be false to curry favor.
Vos claims the election is so close it must be looked at. It seems to me it’s very close to the 2016 presidential vote count, yet we didn’t hear anything from him then -- because he liked that outcome.
Patrick McCutcheon, Fitchburg
