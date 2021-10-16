Poll workers know how elections work -- Donald P. Sanford

Retired Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman recently said that “most people, myself included, do not have a comprehensive understanding or even any understanding of how elections work," according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. That is from the man who is in charge of an audit of Wisconsin’s November 2020 election.
I served as an election inspector, and was a poll worker for the city of Madison for more than two decades. I’m one of the men and women you see whenever you come to the polls to vote in person. I know how elections work.
In Wisconsin, our elections are managed and conducted by professionals, and I include myself in that group. Though many of us are part-timers, we are well-trained and take an oath to execute our duties according to the laws of this state.
Perhaps if Gableman could spare the time, he too could become an election inspector, and he too would understand how elections work. He’d know that elections in Wisconsin are secure and the results are accurate.
Donald P. Sanford, Madison