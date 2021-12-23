Poll workers keep election free, fair -- Joan Laurion

I am a poll worker in Madison and have worked local, state and national election cycles over several years.
When I started working the polls, I was amazed and admittedly dizzy from all the rules, procedures and witnessing related to keeping the vote fair, secure and going the extra mile to attempt to make every person's vote count.
I suggest to anyone who questions the validity of our elections: Become a poll worker. Then you can experience firsthand what your municipal rules and fellow citizens do to keep the election free and fair. You could also suggest ways to make the election where you live even more secure and democratic.
Volunteer to be a poll worker before pointing fingers from the outside.
Joan Laurion, Madison