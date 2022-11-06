Poll workers keep democracy strong -- Heather Jerrie

I will be working at the polls on Tuesday, and I just want you to know we'll be working hard to make sure your vote is carefully counted.

It's a hard job, you know. We're there for long hours, checking in voters, processing absentee ballots and helping people register to vote. All day we work in teams carefully chosen to be nonpartisan, working with folks from the other side of the aisle all day. But that's OK -- we all have one job to do, and that's make sure every vote is protected.

Some people worry that somehow their vote won't get counted, or believe that people are sneakily trying to change their votes. Please be assured: Every step of the way there are safeguards to make sure that can't happen. I could show you the thick manual of procedures we follow every step of the way.

So if someone tries to tell you that your vote isn't safe, tell them they're wrong. Better yet, urge them to get trained and work at the next election. We need them.

When you vote next week, thank your poll workers. We're there to keep our democracy strong.

Heather Jerrie, Wheeler