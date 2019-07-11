Jonah Goldberg’s column in Wednesday's paper, "Political leanings can’t be reduced to genetic programming," on genes and politics was enlightening and refreshing.
I especially liked his (borrowed) formulation of essential political interests as safety and security versus social justice. It seems to apply personally, locally and nationally.
Nationally, it seems we’re unbalanced in favor of national security at the expense of social justice. As a fan of the Nordic model of social economy, I wonder whether Nordic countries could protect themselves and stand up to aggression from Russia.
I long for a political process that focuses on a balancing of core human interests rather than the adolescent bickering and gaming that so consume the political energy and social morale of our time.
Norman Jensen, Madison