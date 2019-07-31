During questioning of former special counsel Robert Mueller last week, several of the Republican representatives on the Judiciary Committee spent much time asking about the political contributions made by investigators and prosecutors connected with the special prosecutors' office. One suspects that, had these contributions been made to Republican candidates, no questioning would have been made. Further, given the tone of the questioning, one is tempted to consider that these people might have been at home in the Reichstag of the 1930s and early 1940s.
I fear for the future of this country if the political beliefs and behavior of law enforcement officers and prosecutors becomes a litmus test for their hiring or job assignments. Such was the case for the Gestapo and local police in Hitler's Germany, and such is the case in dictatorships around the world today.
Under the old "spoils system," which the modern civil service system replaced, loyalty to the party in power was the ticket to a government job, not the ability to do the job. That is why the merit-based civil service system replaced it.
God help the United States if the Republicans are trying to bring back the spoils system. The swamp will be bigger than ever.
Karen Edson, DeForest