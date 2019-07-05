Are you having 'Game of Thrones' withdrawal?
Do not despair. Season nine is playing out now.
We have Houses Lannister and Stark (Democrats and Republicans), the Night's Watch (border patrol) and a mad king. Immorality is common. We see scheming aides, lies and cowardice, flip-flopping and revenge seeking.
We certainly have less actual beheading and betrayal in our politics today. Still, no one is willing to take a bullet "for the Realm,” and no politician has the courage, willingness, compassion or selflessness to perform a true act of bravery.
This country deserves better, but methinks the long winter is just beginning.
Pat Goldschmidt, Verona