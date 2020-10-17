 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Politics is a crisis every four years -- Bruce Longfield
0 comments

Politics is a crisis every four years -- Bruce Longfield

  • 0

Every four years, presidential politics causes government officials to magically transform from two-faced, money-grubbing sycophants to our best friends. They so want to sincerely protect us from our enemies, both real and imagined, and save us from whatever illness or crisis happens to correspond to their reelection year.

Their every-four-years playbook includes end-of-the-world scenarios that feature floods, famine, wars, disease and the inevitable collapse of society.

Fortunately, as soon as some candidate gets elected, our world magically recovers from its near-death experience. But don’t get too comfortable, the total collapse of society may yet happen -- say four years from now.

Let's learn by example. If the brave speaker of the House of Representatives can risk getting her hair cut, so can I.

Bruce Longfield, Middleton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics