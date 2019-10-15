We do not have a representative government. We have a professional government.
The primary concern of all elected officials at every level is to get re-elected. It is their livelihood -- their income, health care, pension, mortgage and children's college tuition. To get re-elected they must romance the rich -- not just the rich of their jurisdiction, but also the rich from everywhere else. They must appeal not just to people but also to corporations, which are defined as human beings for funding purposes.
Any issue, no matter how urgent -- climate change, gun violence, an unsteady economy, a zooming debt, the dehumanizing of immigrants, deep-seated racism, and betraying our allies -- is of secondary concern to staying in office.
The 2020 election will be crucial to the future of our country, but it will not fix this elementary flaw in our system of government.
Philip Blackwell, Whitewater