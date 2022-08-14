Politics avoids critical thinking -- Susan Kennedy

I read with agreement last Sunday's letter to the editor "Algebra is essential to critical thinking." I took a course in critical thinking in college and it literally changed my life.

When you think critically, it must be objective and without bias. It is about analyzing and synthesizing ideas, developing solutions through research and determining which solutions work and which ones don’t.

Critical thinking can be applied in the work place and everyday life. As a nurse, I had to use critical thinking every shift. My mentor called it "thinking on your feet."

Which brings me to my point. Political thinking is not critical thinking and that is why our world is divided. It is my tribe against your tribe -- blindly following what your tribe believes without any effort into researching and gathering ideas and coming to conclusions. I see no attempts at checking if the conclusions are reasonable.

This inaction starts at the lowliest level of politics and runs straight to the U.S. Supreme Court. We knew which tribe each of the Supreme Court members belonged to. Without surprise, Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Critical thinking? I don't think so.

Susan Kennedy, Fitchburg