Politicized census discourages workers -- Ruby Mumm Fillian
The article in Monday's newspaper "Bureau struggling to hire," about the difficulty in finding census workers, made me wonder if something else is contributing to this problem besides our low unemployment rate.

Tight labor market presents challenges for Census

I suspect part of the problem may be the Trump administration's attempts at politicizing the process by seeking to add citizenship questions to the census form. Unfortunately, some potential workers simply do not trust this administration to use the information in the way it was intended. Consequently, they do not want to be involved in the process.

Ruby Mumm Fillian, Fitchburg

Politics