Politicians star in classic TV shows -- Bruce Longfield
The politics of the past four years has been like a bunch of classic television shows.

We had President Donald Trump starring in the long-running (but finally cancelled) game show “Name that Tweet.” Sleepy Joe Biden woke up one day and found to his surprise that he had just gotten a lead role as “Pa” in the long running “Little White House on the Prairie.”

And not to be left out, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leads off in the hard-hitting drama “The Streets of San Francisco,” as she enforces closed businesses and universal mask wearing, while still managing to look good by getting a local hair salon to open to cut her hair. And she did it without a mask.

Last but not least, who can forget the comedy team of house Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. Their comedic impeachment hearing routines were like “Laurel and Hardy.”

I can't wait for next season.

Bruce Longfield, Middleton

