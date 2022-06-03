 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Politicians only want to keep job -- Joe Ganser

I agree wholeheartedly with the May 22 letter to the editor "Term limits could fix broken politics." It stated that term limits and campaign finance reform are the only solution for the broken political system at every level.

I don’t know how we get past the obstacle of needing politicians to support legislation that puts them out of a job and off of the gravy train. There does not seem to be many, if any, politicians interested in doing the right thing for the public. It seems that their primary focus, while they are in office, is to stay in office.

Joe Ganser, Sauk City

