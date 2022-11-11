Politicians must work together -- Tammy Wallace

Let Wisconsin move forward! The best way to do this is to work together, not keep fighting.

As we watch the Legislature gavel in and gavel out, we must ask, "How does this serve the people?" It prohibits change or progress. Please put aside the party titles and do what is best for all Wisconsinites, not just your lobbyists. Make some honest effort to compromise.

Much can be improved -- like the economy, crime and women's rights -- but it seems leaders are concentrating their efforts fighting among themselves, wasting valuable time and resources. Their time would be better spent working together, not trying to avoid doing the jobs they were elected to do.

If leaders care at all for improving life, then prove it. Just grow up, be adults and work together to get along. Leave the party titles off and promote healing and change in our great country that is being torn apart because people can't figure out how to work together. Stop being politicians and be a person who can put differences aside to make real change.

Please do not make a mockery of the democracy our forefathers created. If you can't do your job, get out of office.

Tammy Wallace, Tomah