Politicians must heed virus experts -- Wayne Kjar, Madison

I find it hard to believe anything our politicians say about the new coronavirus. So, in my humble opinion, elected officials at all levels of government should keep out of any and all decisions on how tihs pandemic should be handled.
The National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are the experts and should be the only organizations deciding how to combat the spread of the COVID-19 in the United States. Once the NIH or CDC has made a decision at any level, the federal government should just step up to provide whatever is needed without questioning.
That can include testing kits, closure of public events such as sports and concerts, and the temporary reduction or stoppage of air, train, cruise ship and bus travel. Even though this coronavirus has not killed nearly as many Americans as the flu, it kills at a much higher rate than the flu.
This alone should scare us enough to heed what the NIH and CDC suggests. Let the experts dictate how this coronavirus is contained and eventually eradicated.
Wayne Kjar, Madison