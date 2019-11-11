The public, regardless of political party affiliation, should advise all of our elected officials to do whatever is reasonable to lower the federal deficit.
The federal deficit for 2019 is $984 billion. This is a 26% increase over the previous year. This is partly linked to President Donald Trump's tax cut. We should never grant any tax cuts that increase the federal deficit. The long-term harm is greater than the short-term benefit. Politicians like the idea of tax cuts because it helps them win votes, but at what cost to the national welfare?
If we were wise, we would tell our elected officials never to grant us tax cuts that would increase our annual deficit for that year. President Trump told us that his tax cut would not increase the deficit because of all the other economic gains we would have. He has been proven wrong about this. Are we smart enough to learn what is good fiscal policy and what is foolhardy policy?
Do the right thing -- cut deficits.
Jac D. Bulk, La Crosse