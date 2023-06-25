As Caroline Kennedy once said, "As much as we need a prosperous economy, we also need a prosperity of kindness and decency."

Today, a serious mental health crisis is in this country, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., proposes a "political revolution" to resolve this crisis. Most people in this country, especially the younger generation, feel helpless and hopeless over despair arising from COVID, gun violence and climate change. Widespread hatred and violence add to this uncertainty.

To counter the widespread despair, each person needs hope and to be empowered to be more in control of their lives. We must encourage individuals to become more aware of what real mental health consists of. We must help those who want to change and improve their lives.

The politicians must care for the wellbeing of others and provide mental health resources for those individuals who choose to change their lives. We need more funding of all mental health organizations, especially more local crisis lines. We need to elect only politicians who really care about people and their mental health.

Thomas Gibson, DeForest