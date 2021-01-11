 Skip to main content
Political violence isn't acceptable -- Aaron Bock
In the last six months, we have seen alarming levels of mayhem, destruction and violence throughout the country, culminating in an attack on our nation's Capitol and Congress last week.

Predictably (and sadly), sympathizers for each side have been attempting to justify this behavior with "whataboutism" while decrying the actions of the other.

Enough already.

Either you reject violence as an acceptable means to achieve a political outcome regardless of perceived nobility, or you don't. For those like me who do, it's time to send a message to those who don't by refusing to tolerate, encourage, fund or vote for them.

History has shown us better ways to drive political and social change.

Aaron Bock, Cross Plains

