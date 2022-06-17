Political violence is always wrong -- Erik Olsen

Vince's Pizza in Monroe was vandalized recently. Apparently, the vandalism was intended to intimidate the business for hosting a campaign event for Republican congressional candidate Charity Barry, who is challenging Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, this fall. The nearby Dollar General store was apparently also vandalized.

This is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest possible way. Businesses must always be free to host events without fear of vandalism or retribution, and people must be free to run for office without fear of intimidation, harassment or violence.

One of our great strengths as a country is that we can participate in politics without fear. From putting a bumper sticker on one's car, to putting a yard sign in one's yard, to attending a protest or running for office -- everybody should know they can participate in these activities without fear of violence or retribution.

A lot of the problems we are facing in this country come from the lack of broad condemnation against political violence. Political violence is like a disease, and no words are strong enough to say that it must stop. It is unacceptable. It is un-American.

Erik Olsen, Madison