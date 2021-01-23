Political violence can't be acceptable -- Mark Koerner

Both the Trump-inspired assault on the Capitol and the disturbances following the Black Lives Matter protests involved many common criminal acts, including assault and burglary. More important, both sets of disturbances were examples of politically motivated violence.
In both cases, the participants apparently thought that a willfully deaf political system wasn’t hearing what they said, so they needed to engage in various destructive acts to get attention.
We should keep in mind that only four basic positions can be taken on the morality of these events:
1. The Black Lives Matter-related violence was justified, but the Trump-inspired assault on the Capitol wasn’t.
2. The Trump-inspired assault was justified, but the Black Lives Matter-related violence wasn’t.
3. The violence on both sides was justified.
4. The violence on neither side was justified.
Nearly all Americans will have to choose the fourth option if they want a democracy that works reasonably well. The other choices take us down an unmarked road that leads to chaos.
Mark Koerner, Madison