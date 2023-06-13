The United States will survive as a democracy only if we get rid of Republicans and Democrats.

Only Americans should serve in Congress and in public office. Republicans and Democrats are only interested in making the other party look bad. Neither party is interested only in what is best for the country as a whole.

Republicans were responsible for the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which was an attempt to overthrow the democracy. Let's all grow up and serve the United States of America only.

John Williams, Waunakee