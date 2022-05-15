Political parties aren't comparable -- Mark Quinn

Some like to argue that all politics is unsavory and that both major political parties are equal in being guilty in their cynical approach toward their role in today’s political arena. But a closer look at a few of today’s national issues reveals that the Democrats and Republicans stand a world apart.

The Democrats try to expand our citizens' right to vote. The Republicans try to limit those rights by exhaustive needless hoops to jump through, based on groundless theories of voter fraud. The Republicans have been far more extreme in their gerrymandering quest to increase their representation beyond their true popularity.

After endless evaluations proving President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in 2020, too many Republicans still wrongly believe the election was stolen and still support their narcissistic, much defamed leader. Republicans consistently deny man’s part in the warming of the planet, which may be leading to our ruin. Their support of fossil fuels and their demeaning of green energy only worsens our environmental future.

Republicans are on record in denying a woman’s right to control her own body. Their empty cry for individual rights falls flat with their position on women’s rights. The Republican Party is light years away from the Democrats.

Mark Quinn, Madison