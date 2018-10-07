Buildings shouldn't rent to public officials if they do not want the public to be present.
Recently, I joined a group of brave women who gathered to share their stories of sexual assault and then deliver a letter to the Madison office of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh. We were quickly met with aggression from two men who instantly threatened to call police before giving the group a chance to comply with their request to keep a hallway path open for fire safety. These women were victims and supporters expressing their First Amendment rights.
Sen. Johnson is our representative. We have a right to protest and a right to wait to speak with his staff. Most of us dispersed after staff decided to meet with our organizers, but some waited. We then experienced outrage by an angry woman, asking if we were authorized to be there. Yes, we were, by the Bill of Rights.
The owners of Sen. Johnson's Madison office should perhaps advise the tenants that their building mate is a public official, so the public will be there. If this isn't acceptable, then Sen. Johnson should relocate immediately. I'm authorized to be there, and you are too, by the U.S. Constitution.
Michelle Dunphy, Madison