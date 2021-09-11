Political extremes don't fix problems -- Joseph Rickey

You must be an absolutist to live in this country now. You must agree with everything your colleagues say and then applaud tremendously to it. This goes on the extremes of the left and the right. Not everything applies to every person in this country.
I don’t see liberals or conservatives trying to fix the situation of near-Third World poverty in the Mississippi Delta, nor addressing the concerns of West Virginians with the loss of coal-based energy jobs. Hispanics voted for Trump in increasing numbers. Why? Because they were losing the same energy-based jobs at the border.
I’m for green energy because it will save this planet. But these people have legitimate concerns about income.
I don’t have an easy solution to these problems. But dividing everyone into race, class and gender isn’t helping. I also can’t think of a better way to get Donald Trump and his ilk reelected than by continuing this behavior.
We need a Marshall plan for this country. If we’re not willing to discuss it, then we’ve lost all hope.
Joseph Rickey, Madison