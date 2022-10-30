Political discourse needs more nuance -- Reid Goldberg

With the midterm elections fast approaching, far too many people are falling victim to believing the overwrought and hyperbolic characterizations regularly thrown at their political opponents. Politics is, and always has been, a game of compromise. No one will ever get everything he or she wants.

Casting a vote for a particular candidate or political party doesn’t automatically mean that the voter in question is completely on board with everything put forth by the person or party they support. Whether they’re conscious of it or not, voters have a list of priorities, and the issues that affect them most directly will always top that list and inform the ballots they cast.

Political discourse needs nuance and shades of gray. If voters cannot pull themselves out of the toxic tailspin of black and white thinking, which so easily justifies the demonization and distrust of anyone they disagree with, then it’ll be very difficult to move forward and bridge the divisive gap that dominates so much of our discourse, both publicly and privately.

I implore voters in the upcoming midterms to not allow political leanings to define them or their fellow voters as individuals.

Reid Goldberg, Madison