As the country gets yanked from one political extreme to the other, our national foundation increasingly erodes.
The relative cooperation in Washington unraveled in 1998 when Democrats went all in to support an impeached President Bill Clinton. The resulting polarization has prevented a single budget from passing on time since then. The national debt has exploded, fueled by the Faustian bargain of unrestrained spending in exchange for reckless tax cuts between Democrats and Republicans.
While Democrats finally acknowledged that character matters in the #MeToo movement, Republicans doubled down on their support for President Donald Trump, who is closer in character to a rabid monkey than a respected statesman.
As a recently retired special agent with the Defense Security and Counterintelligence Service who has conducted thousands of background investigations on people of honor, I am sickened to see supposedly morally focused Republicans support and defend this president. He is completely unsuitable in several of the security clearance criteria demanded of our military and government personnel, including: honesty, trustworthiness, reliability, stability, judgement, handling of classified information, foreign influence, blackmail and others.
Reelecting Trump or over-correcting with an incendiary socialist only perpetuates this polarization. The political center is the answer.
Michael Grenier, Berlin