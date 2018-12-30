On Christmas Day, with our family settled around the living room after our white elephant gift exchange and a tasty potluck dinner, my 95-year-old World War II veteran father said, “Hey, let’s sing those Christmas carols from the paper!”
What followed was a laugh-out-loud singalong, with each person passing the paper around and taking turns singing the verses, and the rest of us joining in on the second go 'round.
Each of us had our favorites, but every song was a festive nod to what we hope will transpire in 2019.
Thanks to writer Rick Horowitz for helping us inject this humor into our Christmas celebration, to cartoonist Phil Hands for his very apt, hilarious illustration. And thanks to the State Journal for publishing these renditions of holiday standards.
Happy New Year!
Elizabeth O’Leary, Stoughton