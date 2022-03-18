Polish planes can empower Ukraine -- Rob Haworth

I would like to comment on the poor decision made by our government to deny Ukraine access to the planes that Poland has made available.

The reason given was that it would risk the perception of an escalation by NATO to the war in Ukraine and, moreover, that Ukraine does not really need them: The missiles being provided by NATO to Ukraine are sufficiently effective against Russian planes, and Ukraine already has some planes.

This rationale makes no sense to me. If Ukraine did not need these planes, then why are they asking for them? If the planes would make little difference, then where is the perception of escalation? If the missiles are more effective, then why is NATO risking that provision?

Mark the planes as Ukrainian, not NATO. They would give Ukrainian pilots a better ability to combat the Russian armor and air supremacy. This is not the time to be fearful of standing up to Vladimir Putin. This action would only be an escalation of empowering the Ukrainians themselves to stand up to him.

Rob Haworth, Middleton