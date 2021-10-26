Police weren't the bad guys on State Street in Madison -- Michael Riley

A passion for social justice is admirable. But passion divorced from facts and reason is often unjust and unhelpful.
Esther J. Cepeda's column on the State Street shooting in last Sunday's newspaper, "Police misled about shooting," adopts the all-too-familiar mantra of police as villains. It also manages to suggest that the young man involved in the incident was somehow unfairly targeted or singled out.
According to authorities, the young man was out on bail, having been charged with armed burglary, bail jumping and five misdemeanors. He is accused of carrying a loaded gun on State Street, a clear violation of his bail conditions. When the police tried to arrest him, he first fled and then resisted, apparently pulling the trigger of the gun in the process, according to police. While he did not fire the shot that wounded the officer, he is responsible for what occurred.
Attempting to characterize this young man as a victim is a disservice to truth. Blaming the police, society and the justice system for this young man’s inexcusable conduct is itself inexcusable.
Michael Riley, Madison