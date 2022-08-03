Police should enforce small offenses -- Lyle Krall

The Madison police chief has asked the citizens of Madison for their help in fighting rising crime, including shootings, robberies and high-speed chases and driving.

I would suggest the chief have the department start cracking down on the possible symptoms of where major crime starts. Every day I see an alarming amount of cars on the road with expired licenses, no license, temporary licenses that are expired and temporary licenses not properly displayed.

I would argue that if a person easily neglects the proper registration of his or her car, there is a probability that person also has a reason to ignore the most basic rules of the law.

Another possible symptom contributing to rising crime is the alarming number of cars with improperly tinted car windows. State law dictates how much natural light must enter the vehicle. With some tinting, it's often difficult to see if a person is behind the wheel.

If it's against the law to drive without a seat belt, shouldn't law enforcement need to see into these vehicles to ensure citizens are following the rules of the road? Cracking down on these violations might seem petty, but where there is smoke and a spark, there might fire.

Lyle Krall, Madison