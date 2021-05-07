Police officers deserve honors -- Jack Meegan

Starting Sunday, we will be celebrating National Police Week. It's a time to honor past and present law enforcement officers -- men and women who bravely protect our community.
Several communities hold ceremonies to honor their service to the city, county and state. One is the memorial service that will take place on Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the Sauk County Court House in Baraboo. This annual observance honors officers who have passed during the past year. It also honors their families.
Law enforcement officers and their families from all over Sauk County, along with officers from other communities, come to pay respect to those no longer with us. To show respect for our law enforcement officers, please join in Monday's celebration and honor those who protect our families and community.
Support the thin blue line, and back the badge.
Jack Meegan, Baraboo