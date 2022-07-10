Police officers are outgunned -- Steve Rose

Our police are outgunned.
They know better than we do what powerful, magazine-fed military weapons such as AR-15s and the like can do. These guns are especially dangerous in the hands of a murderous gunman packing multiple clips and wearing a bulletproof flack jacket. Police and safety professionals are afraid of these people and their weaponry, and who can blame them?
What puzzles me is this: Why aren't public safety professionals, police unions and the politicians who would have us believe they support law enforcement not in the vanguard of those clamoring to outlaw all this military gear?
Steve Rose, Madison