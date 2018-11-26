Sunday's State Journal article "Police working on report" cited poor turnout at a community meeting following the Sept. 1 officer shooting in our neighborhood. I would hate for the Madison police report’s mention of poor turnout at one meeting to be used to question the value of public engagement.

More than three years after Tony Robinson shooting, wheels of police reform turn slowly As of Nov. 1, the committee disagreed with the police, the city attorney or the police union on 29 recommendations.

I was part of a well-attended neighborhood meeting the week before the one mentioned in the report, where we discussed the shooting with the North District captain and a neighborhood officer. I left that meeting frustrated and concerned. When I asked about police training and policies on deescalation generally, I was told there wasn’t time to deescalate during that particular incident.

Someone shared a neighbor’s experience of being aggressively approached by police, after a call to a wrong address. When others remarked that things might have ended differently if the neighbor wasn’t white, the police captain seemed offended. When neighbors clarified that implicit racial bias is real and affects policing, regardless of officers’ intentions, the captain still didn’t seem able to hear the vital point being made.

To ensure that policing reflects community needs and priorities, we need more than public meetings or reports. We need a police force that’s open to criticism and able to change.

Diane Farsetta, Madison