Police must enforce, and follow, the law -- Terry Schmeckpeper

Some points about shootings involving police officers:
- Police must deal with bad guys, day in and day out. Often, strong measures need to be used, including gunfire. If the cops’ lives or the lives of others are in danger, then police shooting defensively is understandable and justified.
- Black lives matter just as much as white lives matter -- and just as much as cops’ lives matter, too.
- If a bad guy sneaks around a corner and attacks a cop, that’s immoral and wrong and the bad guy should go to trial. Likewise, if four cops have a suspect subdued in handcuffs and lying on the street, the next step is to get him to the police station, not to keep a knee on his neck until he gasps that he can’t breathe, and then to keep that knee there until he dies. That’s immoral and wrong, too, and should also result in a trial. Then the jury must decide if the officer is innocent or guilty based on what really happened, not excusing serious wrongdoing just because the defendant is a police officer.
- Police officers are to enforce the law, and I respect them and thank them for doing that. But they are to obey the law, too.
- If 98% of police enforce the law, and 2% break it, we do not place the guilt of the 2% on the 98%. That’s inaccurate and unfair.
Please. Let’s work together to fix this tragic problem.
Terry Schmeckpeper, Onalaska