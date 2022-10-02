Police must deter more speeders -- Terrance Stewart

Madison has been having some problems with vehicles speeding on its streets. So to combat this, the city has lowered some speed limits. If I do not obey the 35 mph limit, what makes you think I will obey the 25 mph limit?

They don’t need to lower the limit. They need to enforce the limit that already exists.

It seems the Madison Police Department does little if anything to enforce speed limits. I can’t remember the last time I saw a Madison police officer pull over a speeder. Only when signs are accompanied by evidence of enforcement will they do any good.

Some would argue that routine speeding breeds lack of respect for other motor vehicle laws, such as stop signs and even the stopped school bus law.

Many years ago Dan Schutz was director of the safety division of the old Wisconsin Motor Vehicle Department. He was known to preach that the state patrolmen should be seen more often with a car on the side of the road ,rather than parked in a farmer’s driveway. His theory was that when the motoring public sees a patrol car with another car on the side of the road, drivers tend to unconsciously drive more safely.

Even if the patrolman is giving directions, issuing an equipment violation notice or whatever, it is a deterrent.

Terrance Stewart, Madison